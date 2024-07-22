Letter to the Editor:

Just a simple note to acknowledge one of the best, little known, organizations in the River Bend area. The "Youth Build" program at Lewis & Clark Community College which helps our area youth learn about building trades and help give them self worth and strength to become productive members of our community. It teaches them to believe in themselves and that they can be an asset to our community! They actually build/rehab homes and do all sorts of other projects. In the past they even put in the slopping concrete for our "Handicap" entrance to our Post.

The students came back to the Alton VFW Post a few weeks ago and took down a large, room dividing, folding wall that was literally falling down and also put up the rest of our brand new ceiling tiles in our lobby and kitchen area. They worked quickly and efficiently and cleaned up their messes.

The program is led by Mitch Fletcher and Sherrie Kirbach, with the Carpenters Union, Local 664, helps by providing technical support from Journeyman Carpenters like Darreyl McElry and others. Some of the youth who do well and like what they are doing can receive extra credit on their apprentice program if they choose to follow that form of employment, becoming productive and responsible members of our society.

Again, from the bottom of our hearts at the Alton VFW Post 1308, a very big Thank You to L&CCC, Youth Build with Mitch Fletcher and Sherrie Kirbach and the Carpenters Union Local 664 Darreyl McElry.

Bob Myers, President of the Board Russell E. Dunham Memorial VFW Post 1308 Alton, Ill

