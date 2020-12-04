Letter to the Editor:

My apologies to the good people of Wood River for what they may endure in this next election cycle. Candidates for Wood River Mayor and City Council filed petitions for office but the tone of this upcoming election has already become negative.

Jeremy Plank reviewed his fellow candidates’ petitions, which is allowable by law. One of his supporters, who had not reviewed any candidate petitions, filed an objection to the petitions of Mike Anderson, Mark St. Peters, Scott Tweedy and myself. The person delivering the filing objection does not even live in Wood River.

The objection was the paperwork submitted was not stapled. None of the packets for any candidates for mayor or city council were stapled. This type of craftiness and desperate maneuvering on a technicality does not belong in a local election. This technicality applied to all, not just a select few.

As a result of this action filed, it was necessary to counter this paperwork with objections on Tom Stalcup, Jeremy Plank, Mary Roberts and Missy Bell, the other mayor and city council candidates. This was not an action that my supporters initiated but keeps the election process as equitable as possible.

I’ve always run a clean and issue-based campaign and I certainly hope this election adheres to this pattern. After a brutal and mean spirited national and state election, the citizens of Wood River deserve an honest and above board local campaign based on what is good for the city.

I’m more than disheartened by this recent underhanded effort to try to subvert the election process. This type of pettiness and sneakiness is reprehensible and speaks volumes about the lack of integrity of a candidate and their team behind this type of action.

Cheryl Maguire

Mayor Candidate

Wood River

