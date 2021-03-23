I’ve known Tom Stalcup for over 35 years. We went to church together, our children went to school and played sports together. Over this time, I have never known Tom to say a bad word about anyone, nor anyone to say anything bad about him. He is simply a very nice guy. Tom is now running for Mayor of Wood River, but a nice guy does not automatically earn my vote. It takes a lot more than that.

Tom has been a member of the Wood River City Council for six years. Over that six years he has demonstrated the ability to listen to resident concerns and offer assistance. What has impressed me was his willing to listen to me express my concerns about the answers I got at a City Council meeting on December 16, 2019. At that meeting I was mislead and given evasive answers about the city decision to demolish the Round House and build a proposed rec center. He understood my concerns and promised he would do what he could to be supportive.

Over the past fifteen months Tom has demonstrated that he is supportive of the effort to Save the Round House and Stop “Rec”less Spending. He didn’t support our effort because it was politically expedient. He did it because he knew it was the right thing to do. He did his homework and took a stand that was repeatedly met with resistance from other members of the City Council.

In 2019, following passage of the 1% Sales Tax, the council agreed that funds would accumulate until October, 2020 to determine the annual cash flow before allocating any funds for capital projects. However, on January 21, 2020, the City Council approved two no-bid contracts totaling $1,000,000 to start the rec center project. Tom voted against this and objected to these contracts reminding the council of their agreement, that no studies had been performed for the rec center and that other infrastructure projects were needed before moving forward with a rec center. Tom repeated his objections in the April, 2020 budget meetings and other meetings throughout the year. It was Tom Stalcup who stood up to the rush to build an ill-conceived and ill-advised rec center, and he did it alone without support from any other member of the council.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tom Stalcup is not just a nice man; he is a man of integrity and unafraid to do what he thinks is right. He will still stand up for what he believes in, regardless of the cost.

I will stand up for Tom Stalcup, not because he is a friend. I will proudly cast my vote for Tom Stalcup for Mayor of Wood River on April 6th, because it is the right thing to do.

Bill Dettmers

Wood River

More like this: