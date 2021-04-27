Letter To The Editor:

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the voters in the Lewis & Clark Community College District for your overwhelming support in the recent election.

We will work hard to represent you, the students, the faculty and the entire district to ensure that Lewis & Clark Community College will continue to be one of the best community colleges across the State of Illinois and in all of the United States.

We will be diligent watchdogs for your tax dollars yet ensure the best education possible for both traditional and non-traditional students. We welcome questions through emails or calls and encourage attendance and participation in our monthly board meetings that are held on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.

LCCC has been a positive influence on many lives, and we strive to continue that 50-year tradition.



Again, thanks for your support.



Dwight Werts, LCCC Trustee

Larry Trent, LCCC Trustee

