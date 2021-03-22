Letter To The Editor:

I grew up on playing in Alton parks. As an adult, I remained an active interest in our parks and recreation programs. I served as a member of the Alton Parks and Recreation Commission for many years. As a member of the commission, I know the city struggled to maintain its park system for decades.

Under Mayor Walker, investments in our city parks have been greater than I’ve observed since the days of Dr. Moore. Mayor Walker has led efforts to invest more than $6 million in our city parks, largely through grants from both public and private sources. Our soccer and baseball fields at Gordon Moore have been improved and we now have a new turf field for the first time in the city.

Article continues after sponsor message

Public and private grants allowed us to build a new concession stand with modern bathroom facilities to serve Gordon Moore Park. Our smaller neighborhood parks have also received long-overdue attention. The fountains at Rock Springs Park are working again for the first time in decades and a new play area has been established. Killian Park has seen all of its play courts resurfaced and new LED lighting installed to allow evening play and increased safety. A new pavilion has been installed to serve Norside Park. Planters and walkways have been restored in the sunken garden of Riverview Park. Recreation programs are more diverse and active than in many years.

Anyone can promise to improve the infrastructure and amenities, but Brant Walker has made those improvements happen and without increasing our real estate taxes even during challenging economic times. I urge the reelection of Brant Walker as Mayor of the City of Alton.

Dr. John Fischer, DDS Retired

