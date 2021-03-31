Letter to Editor:

I have had the honor to serve as alderman of the first ward of Alton for four years. During that time, I have been able to see how local government really works. It is easy to make promises as to what the city “should do”. We “should” attract new businesses and jobs, increase our population, eliminate crime, improve our roads, cleanup litter and make residents happy.

The reality is that serving as mayor of a city like Alton is a hard job. It takes a person dedicated to working full time with high energy to make the most of limited resources.

Brant Walker has been a hard-working and effective Mayor for the City of Alton. His administration has secured grants and private partnerships that have contributed over $6 million into improving our parks. He has aggressively attacked substandard housing. His new landlord licensing program has given our housing enforcement officers a new tool to crack down on the landlords who have taken advantage of the system and their tenants for far too long. He has already implemented reforms in our Police Department making it much more involved and responsive in our community. He has taken more action to substantially address the underfunded police and fire pension funds than any mayor in Alton history. His leadership during the COVID crisis helped our local businesses survive.

I believe that Brant Walker has demonstrated proven leadership for Alton during difficult times. He is already initiated most of the “reforms” promised by his opponent. I recommend that we support the candidate who has accomplished results. Re-elect Brant Walker.

Brian Campbell

