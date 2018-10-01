The fall ballot includes a binding referendum to abolish the position of Madison County Recorder. If passed elimination of the Recorders Position will streamline government and to save tax payers approximately $1,400,000 over a decade.

The referendum reads; “Shall the Office of recorder of the Madison County Recorder of deeds be eliminated and all duties and responsibilities of the Madison County Recorder of Deeds be transferred to, and assumed by the Office of the Madison County Clerk by December 7, 2020?” [YES] [NO]

I hope you’ll vote YES. First, consolidation will result in no loss in services. Few of Illinois 102 counties have a separately elected Recorder of Deeds. The County Clerk now fulfills both roles. The following may prove an interesting fact. Cook County, which many observe loves bloated bureaucracy voted in 2016 to eliminate the Recorder of Deeds position.

Consolidation will save tax dollars. Estimates indicate merging the two offices would save tax payers well over one million dollars over a ten year period. Since the Recorder’s salary and benefits package is estimated to be about $140,000 a year, elimination will save at least $1,400,000 over a decade. Government exists to provide services in the most cost effective manner not to feed bloated bureaucracy. Voters have a chance to eliminate an expensive position no longer needed.

VOTE YES to abolish the Recorder of Deeds position to streamline government and to save tax payer dollars.

