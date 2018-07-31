Please Note: Letters to the Editor are submissions made by community members. The views expressed in these letters may not reflect the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates.

The reopened Granite City Steel Works boasts 800 new jobs! Citizens lined Granite City streets to praise the President because he kept his promise to put Americans back to work! During Trump’s Presidency we’ve added 3 million jobs including 184.000 in manufacturing and 337,000 in construction. Black and Hispanic employment levels remain at all- time highs. Unemployment dropped to 3.8 % while the use of food stamps dropped by 50%.

President Trump, an accomplished business man, deserves credit for helping America work again. Trump’s cuts in taxes and regulations fuels an unprecedented boom. Tax cuts saved money in 80% of American households fueling local purchases of goods and services. . America’s corporate taxes were the highest in the world. Trump’s corporate tax cuts from 35 to 21 % and 100% expensing of capital expenditures allowed business to invest in research and hiring. Cutting 22 regulations for every one new one cut bureaucracy and litigation. American jobs and businesses now return home from overseas.

Second Quarter GNP, the true sign of an economy’s health, increased 4.1%. America becomes a major energy producer again. US oil production tops 10 million barrels per day. Trump approved the Keystone XL pipeline which will produce an estimated 46,000 jobs while opening vast areas for oil exploration. We’re on our way to becoming the world’s largest oil producer! Opponents attack Trump daily. Be fair. Give credit where credit is due. Trump puts America back to work!

Philip W. Chapman

