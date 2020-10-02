Today Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick endorses Tom Haine for State's Attorney to help stop violent crime.

"If we are going to get serious about stopping violent crime," said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, "we need Tom Haine as our next State's Attorney. I've known the Haine family forever. Tom Haine is just like his dad Bill - strong, trustworthy and a leader for our justice system. Tom Haine has my full endorsement."

Mayor McCormick's endorsement follows Haine's recent endorsements from Congressmen Mike Bost, John Shimkus and Rodney Davis, State Representative Avery Bourne, County Treasurer Chris Slusser, former State's Attorney First Assistant Susan Jensen and multiple police chiefs across the county.

Tom Haine has dedicated his life to defending the constitution and protecting our families. As a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Army JAG Corps, Tom successfully prosecuted criminal cases, providing justice for victims and keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.

Tom is a fifth-generation resident of Madison County. He and his wife, Eva, are raising their four children in Alton.

