Dear Editor,

This election is a critical one for Illinois. Springfield politicians have been failing to pay our bills even as they’ve continued to raise our taxes.

Led by Mike Madigan and the Chicago machine, they’ve gotten Illinois into a financial nightmare. People are voting with their feet and leaving the state. It’s time we vote Madigan’s cronies out of office. We can start right here in the 56th Senate District where Hal Patton is running against Rachelle Aud Crowe.

The contrast between the two candidates is striking. Hal, the current Mayor of Edwardsville, has a long record of public service. As Mayor of Edwardsville, he’s made significant contributions to our community, bringing over $460 million in investments and more than 4,000 jobs to the local area. He’s also been active in creating parks, infrastructure, and recreational facilities to bring our community together. He’s done all this without raising property taxes.

Crowe, on the other hand, is the candidate supported by Mike Madigan and the Chicago machine. Even while she decries the influence of special-interest groups in her mailings, she continues to take hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Madigan-aligned special interests. Her Facebook page is full of photos of her hobnobbing with Chicago politicians. It’s clear who she will be representing if elected.

It’s time to vote for change. Hal Patton will represent us in Springfield. He’ll stand up to Mike Madigan and his allies and fight for good-paying jobs, fiscal responsibility, and lower taxes. He’s got a proven record of getting the job done.

Let’s elect someone who will represent us, not Chicago special interests.

