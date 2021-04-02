ALTON — Third Ward Alderman Michael Velloff presented a third letter regarding Alton Mayor Brant Walker’s support for the construction of the Sunnybrook Housing Development in Alton, Ill.

“This letter is from Greg Caffey, Director of Housing and Development. Mayor Walker insists the Sunnybrook development is not properly zoned, and must go through the Planned Development process. However, the Director, who should understand the zoning process of Alton better than anyone, says it is zoned properly and ready to go,” said Velloff.

This is another letter from Greg Caffey, Director of Alton Housing and Development, to Audra Hamernik, executive director of the Illinois Housing Development Authority."

