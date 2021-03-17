It is with great pleasure that I endorse David Goins as candidate for the office of Mayor of Alton. My name is Michael Velloff and I currently serve as Alton’s Ward 3 Alderman, a position that I have served for 12 years.

Alton needs a mayor who is honest and transparent, who has integrity and is a public servant, someone that has the City’s best interest at heart, and not his own selfish interests.

I am supporting David Goins for Mayor based on his integrity, honesty, leadership skills, and his deep understanding around the needs of Alton. As the current Pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, David has consistently displayed his leadership skills by serving his congregation. He is able to effectively engage with the community and he has a clear understanding around finances as the head of his congregation and the importance of a balanced budget. As a Pastor, he not only leads his congregation, but listens to each and every member.

As School Board Member, David serves the community, setting the goals of the school district, approving and overseeing a balanced budget, adopting policies, and overseeing employee and student issues.

During his 25 years of service as a police officer for the Alton Police Department, David was a natural leader, and served with integrity and empathy, swearing to faithfully protect and serve with honor the Alton community. David engaged the community and our children as a DARE officer, listening to crime issues, and helping to problem solve.

David Goins is a lifelong member of our community, a man that has served the community honorably for the majority of his life as a police officer, a pastor, Alton School Board Member, and is someone that will have the best interests of the City and not his own. There is no question he is ready to continue serving The City of Alton.

Michael J. Velloff, P.E.

Alton Ward 3 Alderman

