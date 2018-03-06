Dear Editor,

Fact Check: 1 % Sales Tax

The 1% Sales Tax is a painless way to raise money. FALSE

Painless Is In the Eye of the Beholder

Question: painless for whom? The educational lobby that gets to spend your money?

The 1% Sales Tax will hurt low income citizens. Why? Low and fixed income people may not have transportation and travel to shop where sale taxes are lower. If the sales tax is approved Granite City Business District Tax will be 10.35 %, Collinsville 10.35%, and Highland 9.85%. Higher than the NYC Sales Tax. That’s a chunk out of anyone’s pocket!

The 1% Sales Tax will also hurt small business people who employ many people selling ‘big ticket items’. Although cars and farm implements aren’t impacted many other big ticket items are. Why should someone buy a lumber package or a major construction machine in Madison County if it costs $1,000 more due to the Sales Tax in Madison County? Do you want to chop the legs out from under your neighbors?

The 1 % Sales Tax isn’t painless. The State of Illinois just raised its tax 32% the Productivity Index PI for went up for farmers, school districts raised property taxes. Don’t vote in another painful tax.

Tired of the Pain?

Administrators must ‘make do’ from property taxes. Had enough of high taxes? VOTE NO.

Philip W. Chapman

Highland, Il

