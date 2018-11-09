Veterans Day is a celebration of all who have served and continue to serve our great nation with honor and distinction, day in and day out! We at the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs not only honor our service members past and present but also the family members who support our heroes when called to duty and returning home.

Each year, we set this day aside across the country and dedicate it to celebrate and pay tribute to America’s Veterans for their patriotism, sacrifice, selfless service and devotion. The loyalty our veterans have to our great country along with their unsurmountable courage has made us what we are today – and what we will continue to be for many years to come: The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

On this special day, we at the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs want to honor and give special thanks to you and your families for your service and sacrifice in protecting our freedoms that we have the privilege to enjoy every day without fear. We are honored and privileged to assist you and your dependents.

I encourage you to take some time today to reflect and pray for our Veterans. Additionally, I ask that you find ways that you can support the Veterans in your community.

Stephen Curda, Ph.D.

Retired Brigadier General US Army

Director, Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, a state agency is dedicated to empowering veterans, as well as their dependents and survivors, to thrive. We do this by helping veterans navigate the complex veteran support system and assisting them in obtaining benefits; by providing long term health care for eligible veterans at our four Veterans’ Homes; and by working with other government agencies and non-profits to help veterans address education, mental health, housing, employment, and other challenges.

