Please support Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson for the Lewis & Clark Community College Board of Trustees. Their reasons for entering the race for trustee include: 1) keeping our beautiful LCCC campuses open and financially solvent (please don’t listen to rumors otherwise) 2) continuing to reduce our bond debt which exceeded $130 million - the recent new Board members have reduced our debt to $120 million and plan to continue to shrink our debt. 3) Decreasing Administrative costs. 4) Successfully preparing students for gainful employment or to continue their educations at the university level. 5) Expanding educational opportunities by placing the focus on the student and their needs. 6) Reducing costs to students and taxpayers.

I have been friends with Jack Holmes for many years. Jack is well-read possessing the knowledge, drive, and innovative ideas needed to lead LCCC. His 50-year career in education and his passion for educational success at every level makes him the ideal candidate. Jack is committed to continuing his legacy by sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience.

Jeff Ferguson has been actively involved in our community for many years and will do whatever it takes to get the job done. He has selflessly devoted many hours to our community and never tires of doing whatever is necessary. His career in technology and management will make him a true asset to the board.

Sadly, LCCC currently spends nearly twice as much for bond and interest payments as they do for education due to prior mismanagement. If you, like me, have enjoyed seeing all of the recent dynamic and positive changes at LCCC made by current board members: David Heyen, (Chairman), Julie Johnson, Chuck Hanfelder, and Kevin Rust, then please get out and vote Tuesday, April 6 for Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson!

- Terrie Kallal (past school board member for 20 years), Jerseyville

Jerseyville, IL

