In response to residents’ pleas and to help make Godfrey better, Stewart, Godfrey Trustee and candidate for Mayor, has announced a $5 million 4-year Stronger Streets Initiative. This initiative would begin to rebuild the streets throughout the Village on a priority need basis. This plan will use asphalt overlay and eliminate oil and chip in Godfrey neighborhoods. It also calls for regular street sweeping to keep the roads clean and ditch clearing for better drainage, which in turn will help to keep the streets in better condition.

An $80k Village road study was conducted recently and it needs to be followed. “We need to have a project priority list and a plan and with the exception of emergencies, we need to stick to it,” Stewart said. “We have to be fair to all areas of the Village and to all residents.”

To go along with the Stronger Streets Initiative, Stewart will develop a new internet-based portal for reporting street and other public works issues to the Village. “I will work hard to get the residents involved because having the eyes of the residents assisting us with issues in their area will be a great asset,” said Stewart.

Another issue Stewart has received comments about is the public works facility on Godfrey Road. Stewart believes it is beyond time to move the entire public works department to the building and land acquired by the Village on Herter Industrial Drive. “The public works department and yard need to be moved, the area cleaned up and sold for new development,” Stewart said. “We have a very nice facility we can utilize that is off of the Village’s main thoroughfare.”

“We can make these changes for the good of Godfrey, but it takes the residents to get on board with me to make it happen,” said Stewart. “There will be opposition from some people and without the residents, we will have no power to get the tough things done, but with them behind us we can do anything.”

