Godfrey Trustee and candidate for Mayor, Mark Stewart is more than satisfied without out-of-town political officeholder endorsements of his mayoral campaign.

“I am not running for Mayor to be a political ally of, nor will I be beholden to an out-of-town political officeholder. As Mayor, I will be a representative of the people of Godfrey and will serve their interests and their interests alone,” Stewart said. “We will Build a Safe and Strong Godfrey that will provide all families the finest public safety, better quality streets, more stormwater solutions and all-inclusive parks. With the residents help, we will make it happen.”

It is the residents of Godfrey who are pushing for and will make Mark Stewart the next Godfrey Mayor. Mark has an outstanding record of accomplishment as a Village Trustee and is an honest man of his word. He stands for accountability and transparency, plus his integrity is unquestionable. He will be a Mayor that will work for all the people of Godfrey.

“I do not believe the Godfrey Mayor’s office should be a political office whatsoever and if it takes political figureheads to make me a winner then it won’t happen,” Stewart said. “I have the residents of Godfrey on my side and, bottom line, that is all that matters to me!”

If you want a Mayor who will put the Godfrey residents first, then Mark Stewart is your candidate for Godfrey Mayor. Please vote early or on Election Day April 6 and vote Mark Stewart for Godfrey Mayor.

Details about Mark and his solutions for Godfrey can be found at:

MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com

- Mark Stewart

