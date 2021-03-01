GODFREY - Godfrey Trustee and Mayoral Candidate Mark Stewart has been a strong proponent for funding and continuation of Village of Godfrey stormwater projects. He has been out in the neighborhoods and seen the issues firsthand and has talked to the residents.

Residents are tired of flooded homes, yards and streets. Mark listens to them and understands their complaints and what they are dealing with. The problem is the complaints have been dismissed and pushed aside by this administration and the people are fed up and want these problems solved.

“Now it is time for action, and we need to get these projects done”, Stewart said. “We can make this happen, but I need the help of the residents to do so.”

To show he is serious about these issues, Stewart is announcing a bold $6 million dollar 4-year Stormwater Solutions Initiative. To jump start the initiative, Stewart plans to devote $3 million dollars from the recent Godfrey sewer sale funds to the highest priority projects. The balance will be funded through the general fund with existing revenue sources.

Stewart’s initiative will fund and complete the entire list of priority projects on the Village’s stormwater projects list. These projects will be performed in neighborhoods village-wide like: D’Adrian, River Aire, Piasa Hills, Lakeside, Storeyland, Villa Marie, Pearl/Florida, Enos, Ridgefield, Savannah Trace, Isabel/Gladys, Camelot, Springhaven and more.

“With this initiative, we will be able to put a plug in much of the flooding issues in Godfrey” stated Stewart. “But we won’t stop there. We will continue to work on additional projects after these are completed, until we get these issues under control.”

“The residents have my word, when it comes to stormwater projects, we will get it done.” Stewart said. “You won’t get any side-stepping from me, but I need your help to see it through.”

