Godfrey Trustee and candidate for Mayor, Mark Stewart has been walking neighborhoods throughout Godfrey and has heard some sad stories about storm water issues.

“As I talk the residents, I have heard some horrific stories about cars being flooded in the streets, basements flooded out and people having to rush to put up sandbags to keep the water out. We are not talking homes on the river or near a levy, but in the middle of Godfrey,” Stewart said. “I hear their concerns and I am 100% committed to doing something about it. We will provide more storm water solutions for all the areas that need the work done. I will introduce plans and the funding to back it up and we will get it done.”

Mark Stewart’s Stormwater Solutions Initiative is not an “empty promise or pie in the sky dream”, it is a very workable plan that the Village can afford, without additional taxes, that will complete the entire list of priority storm water projects, starting immediately.

“I will introduce a $6M 4-year plan for storm water projects with funding coming from $3M in sewer sale funds, and the balance from general revenue sources or reserves,” Stewart outlined. “We can definitely do this, and it is needed.” “Plus, we will not stop with the priority list. We will work hard to discover all the issue areas and form a working list to continue the work until these issues are behind us.”

If you want a Mayor who will put the Godfrey residents first, then Mark Stewart is your candidate for Godfrey Mayor. Please vote early or on Election Day April 6 and vote Mark Stewart for Godfrey Mayor.

Details about Mark and his solutions for Godfrey can be found at MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com.

