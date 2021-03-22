State’s Attorney Tom Haine endorsed Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election on the April 6 ballot.

“Mayor McCormick has worked for years to make sure Godfrey stays safe,” Haine said. “He’s responsive and completely committed to public service. Bottom line: Mayor Mike is tried and tested. He has exhibited years of strong, safety-first, leadership. As Mayor, I know he will continue to work well with my office to get tough on the violent crime that threatens our neighborhoods and families. Vote for Mayor Mike.!”

Haine was sworn in as State’s Attorney in December of 2020.

