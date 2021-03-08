ALTON – State Representative Amy Elik today endorsed Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election, and released the following statement of support.

“As a CPA, I support and admire Mayor McCormick’s strong fiscal leadership for the Village of Godfrey. Under Mayor McCormick’s guidance, the municipal tax has remained flat or has decreased, and the Village operates with no debt. I look forward to continuing our work to ensure Godfrey’s economic growth and continued high quality of life for our families.”

Article continues after sponsor message

State Representative Amy Elik is a lifelong resident of Madison County. She represents the 111th district, which contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

More like this: