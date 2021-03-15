Letter To The Editor: State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer Endorses Godfrey Mayor McCormick for Re-Election
ALTON – State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer today endorsed Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election, and released the following statement of support.
“Mayor McCormick has managed the Village of Godfrey amazingly. He continues to think outside of the box to make sure that the Village can continue to provide great service, while making sure your taxes don’t increase the way they have through the rest of the state.”
State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer represents the 100th district, which contains all or parts of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon and Scott Counties. He represents part of Godfrey, Illinois.”
