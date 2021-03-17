ALTON – On Monday, Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R) announced her endorsement of David Goins for Mayor of Alton in the upcoming April 6 election.

“It is with great pleasure that I endorse David Goins for Mayor of Alton. He is a reform candidate for Mayor best able to stop the decline in population, support job creators to expand economic opportunity, and keep our neighborhoods safe,” said Elik. “He is ready to serve the city from day one, and will bring about positive change that will enhance Alton’s reputation and attract investment.

"David Goins possesses integrity, honesty, leadership skills, and a deep understanding around the needs of Alton. I look forward to working with him in moving Alton forward.” “I’m excited to have Representative Elik’s support. It’s just another example of the broad, bi-partisan and diverse coalition that is supporting my campaign,” said Goins. Elik, a Certified Public Accountant, Marquette High School graduate and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, was elected in November 2020 to represent District 111. Alton is the largest city in the district.

Sincerely, Amy Elik

Illinois State Representative

6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie J. Elliott's Endorsement:

Today, I am endorsing David Goins for Mayor because I believe he is the best person to move the Alton Community forward. I have known David Goins for many years dating back to East Junior High School. From academics to his role on the basketball court, he has always been one to give 100 percent of himself to achieve his goals while being the best that he can be, always having the utmost respect for and from his classmates and competitors.

"As a former Alton Comptroller and current 6th Ward Alderwomen, I understand the current and future challenges facing our city. As Alton attempts to turn the corner, we need a mayor who is committed to open communication and action when engaging with our citizens’ and businesses’ issues. This country, including Alton, is attempting to recover from the pandemic, racial and civil unrest, reopening our schools and businesses in a sustainable manner. David Goins has the leadership skills that will be required to guide the Alton Community during these critical times with trust, integrity, and an ability to bring various Alton stakeholders to the table. Dave is a lifelong respected resident, retired Alton Police Officer of 25 years, Pastor for 19 years, and Alton School Board member for four years.

"David possesses the type of professional and personal skills to guide a new Alton resurgence. For the future of Alton, I am asking you to vote for David Goins on April 6."

Sincerely, Stephanie J. Elliott

6th Ward Alderwoman

