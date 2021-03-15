Godfrey Trustee and candidate for Mayor, Mark Stewart is honored to announce the endorsement of the Southern Illinois Carpenters Union.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement and support of the Southern Illinois Carpenters, its leadership and its hard-working members from Godfrey and throughout Southern Illinois. As Mayor, I will work together with the Carpenters Union to keep our residents and families on the job,” Stewart said. “We will Build a Safe and Strong Godfrey that will provide all families the finest public safety, better quality streets, more stormwater solutions and all-inclusive parks.”

The Southern Illinois Carpenters and its members, many who live and work in Godfrey and the surrounding communities, have a primary focus in building and other construction areas.

“The hard-working men and women of the Southern Illinois Carpenters are backing Mark Stewart to be the next Godfrey Mayor. Mark has an outstanding record of accomplishment as a Village Trustee and stands up for working families. He believes in fairness, accountability and transparency. He will be a Mayor that will work for all the people of Godfrey,” said Shane Huwer, Treasurer of Southern Illinois Carpenters CARPAC. “Mark Stewart will also work with all local trades and businesses to find quality solutions and he will bring a new passion and vision for Godfrey and its working families. Join us in supporting and voting for Mark Stewart as the next Godfrey Mayor.”

More details about Mark and his solutions for Godfrey can be found at MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com.

