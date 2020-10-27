Illinois is at a crossroads, with our Metro-East region at the mercy of Springfield politicians to keep businesses open, children in school, and gather with family and friends. As your county treasurer, I am honored by the trust residents have placed in me to invest and watch over your tax dollars at the local level. I was pleased to announce Madison County delivered the top-performing investment portfolio of any county in the state. Even during COVID, our collections and distributions have remained strong as we fund the critical needs of our community.

Unfortunately, our tax dollars are not handled as carefully at the state level. In Springfield, politicians like Monica Bristow continue to vote for bloated budgets that spend more than they take in, $5 billion in new borrowing, and even a pay raise for herself and other politicians. Each budget is larger than the last, with spending cuts never even discussed.

And, worse, Bristow won’t vote for the ethics reform we desperately need. She continues to support Speaker Mike Madigan, even though he’s under federal investigation for bribery. Why? He’s funding her campaign! As a property tax appeals attorney, Madigan cashes in on our broken property tax system, charging clients for tax appeals and making millions while bottling up reform.

I’ve had enough.

Friends, help our region by choosing new leadership for state representative. Amy Elik is a Certified Public Accountant and auditor, dedicated wife and mother, and an active member of St. Mary’s Church. She understands budgets, and how to root out waste, fraud, and abuse. Amy will be a relentless advocate for the Riverbend, and shares our pro-life and pro-Second Amendment values.

I ask you to join me in supporting Amy Elik, and bring needed and lasting change to our district.

Chris Slusser

Madison County Treasurer

