Madison County Citizen’s Right to Bear Arms

A Resolution to protect Second Amendment Rights will appear before the Madison County Board. The resolution opposes the passage of HB1465, HB 1467, HB1468, HB1469, SB1657, any trailer bill, or any bill similar too, or any bill where the 100th Illinois General Assembly that desires to restrict the Individual right of US Citizens.” Proponents of the resolution think these bills will infringe on the “natural rights” described in America’s Constitution’s 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 8th Amendments.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Founders believed ‘God given natural rights’ exist independently of the government and can never be abrogated. The Declaration of Independence states; “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal endowed with certain unalienable rights…that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.” Neither the State of Illinois nor Federal government gave citizens the “Bill of Rights”. God gave Americans the ‘Bills of Rights’.

The Second Amendment reads; “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The Second Amendment guarantees an individual right to bear arms (Washington DC vs. Heller) and a collective right to bear arms as a militia. The board will scrutinize the resolution carefully.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: