If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Speaking as a grandparent, I'm so tired of feeling afraid about my children's futures, watching out for children everywhere in our violent-saturated communities, an unleveled playing field, and a cradle-to-prison pipeline that must be dismantled! The school district has a heavy-handed approach to black children discipline. Are they recruiting and hiring community-conscious personnel, creating efficient oversight mechanisms, or ensuring a fair and thorough investigation? These are questions that the Alton school board members and Kristie Baumgartner, the superintendent, need to answer!

The key word in my last paragraph is to be fair about it. Progress takes persistence and despite the challenges, Alton schools can make a difference. The Alton black community is very aware of the harsh realities of "just-us" and justice. Parents, teachers, churches, and civil leaders must form an innovative program to make a difference or continue to let our children be expelled at an alarming rate!

Article continues after sponsor message

Abe Lee Barham

Alton Resident

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: