EDWARDSVILLE - Kevin Hall is proud to receive the endorsement of Run for Something (RFS), the groundbreaking national organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership.

“For the past few years I’ve looked to Run for Something as an inspiration when trying to get other young citizens involved running for office” said Kevin Hall. “It means a lot for me to earn their endorsement today, and I look forward to their support in getting elected so we can help the citizens of Edwardsville Township who are struggling right now get back on their feet.”

“With each new class of candidates, we see how broad and diverse our shared story in America is and can be” shared RFS co-founder Ross Morales Rocketto. “ Structural change does not happen overnight. It does not happen with electing one person. It is not linear. It takes years of hard work to create real and lasting change, and supporting this group of candidates is just one more step towards representation and true progress.”

Here’s a quick breakdown of Run for Something’s March endorsement class!

Article continues after sponsor message In March, they endorsed 68 state and local candidates running for office in 2021.

Of those candidates: 42% identify as female, 46% are BIPOC, and 32% are LGBTQIA+.

The endorsement process includes an extensive internal review with background check, staff interview and insight from local state experts.

Amanda Litman and Ross Morales Rocketto launched RFS on Jan. 20, 2017 with a simple premise: help young diverse progressives to run for down-ballot races in order to build a bench for the future. RFS aims to lower the barriers to entry for these candidates by helping them with seeding money, organization building, and access to the trainings needed to be successful. So far, over 70,000 young people from across the country have signed up to run and gained access to RFS resources.

More like this: