Letter To The Editor:

On February 25, I made an error in judgment. I went to Ironworks Auto Sales to speak with the owners. I felt comfortable speaking with them and considered them friends, so much so that in the past they stayed at our family vacation cabin. It hurt personally seeing a campaign sign supporting my wife’s opposition at their business. Unfortunately, I became emotional.

I have apologized several times to the owners for my actions. Again, I’m extending my heartfelt apologies to them, Councilman Stalcup, the good people of Wood River and my wife.

Article continues after sponsor message

I’m only human. I made a mistake.

Robert Maguire

Wood River

More like this: