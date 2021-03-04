Letter To The Editor: Robert Maguire Apologizes For Incident At Ironworks Auto Sales In Wood River
Letter To The Editor:
On February 25, I made an error in judgment. I went to Ironworks Auto Sales to speak with the owners. I felt comfortable speaking with them and considered them friends, so much so that in the past they stayed at our family vacation cabin. It hurt personally seeing a campaign sign supporting my wife’s opposition at their business. Unfortunately, I became emotional.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
I have apologized several times to the owners for my actions. Again, I’m extending my heartfelt apologies to them, Councilman Stalcup, the good people of Wood River and my wife.
I’m only human. I made a mistake.
Robert Maguire
Wood River
More like this: