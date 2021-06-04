Dear Editor,

My name is Travis Patton. I am a subscriber of RiverBender's informative media and a proud citizen of Alton, IL. The content provided to me by Riverbender is informative and public-oriented in the sense that it focuses on positive events and groups. On that note, what I and many other citizens of Alton and its surrounding area would like to see is more focus and information on very serious issues that affect us directly during our daily routines.

Alton needs an organization that will stand up for its city and residents by providing accurate financial statistics, investigations of local government wasteful spending, and of course looking into our infrastructure progress. Our roads need attention as it’s getting to a point where Altonians cannot drive safely or continue spending countless money on car repairs. We would love to drive throughout our city without the worry of blowing out a tire or bottoming out our cars on the pavement.

With all the chaos and stress people have gone through the past two years it would help if the commute we took every day did not add on to the pile.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thank you for taking the time out of your day to listen to my and the community's concerns.

Best Regards,

Travis Patton

Alton, IL.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: