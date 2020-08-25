Report to the People # 132 by Phil Chapman County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Resolution Concerning Wages for Non Bargaining Unit Employees I voted for the resolution on 8 -19 20 which passed 17 to 11. Figures show the recent COVID 19 Pandemic affected expected 2020 Sales Tax Revenues and Fees. Preliminary estimates indicate Madison County will be down about 3 million in sales taxes and approximately $400,000 in Circuit Clerk, County Clerk and Gas tax fees in 2020. This trend is expected to remain in 2021. Cancelling the previously proposed COLA increase for non - bargaining unit employees is meant to balance the 2021 budget. We hope to ensure receipts match expenses. This resolution is expected to save approximately 1 million dollars helping us to cut expenses and help balance the 2021 budget.

LAST MINUTE PTELL BID: A last minute effort by PTELL proponents to place it on the FALL ballot at a Special Meeting overwhelmingly failed. Some board members thought proponents sprung this request on them without working with them or even giving them a ‘heads up’ leaving them inadequate time for research. If true, this tactic wasn’t a page out of How to Make Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie.

During the PTELL bru ha ha much was said about Board Members missing the first ‘special meeting’. Most of those complaining the most hailed from home - ruled districts whose taxes won't be impacted by PTELL. Apparently political operatives want representation (to vote) on PTELL without the taxation PTELL will cause.

Article continues after sponsor message

RESEARCH SHOWS MISCONCEPTIONS REMAIN: A recent newspaper headline proclaimed PTELL ‘A TAX CAP’. PTELL isn’t a ‘tax cap’. PTELL only moderates TAX INCREASES if certain conditions are met. (See PTELL: Fund Max Rate and Statute Reference PTAX -1080). Taxes rise under PTELL. Secondly, a recent political fund raiser flyer which called PTELL ‘A TAX CUT’ is inaccurate. PTELL doesn’t cut taxes. Understand your taxes under PTELL will go up if your representatives raise the budget. (See ww2.illinois.gov/rev/Questions And Answers/Pages 331.aspx) In fact, every county that approved PTELL saw immediate increases in special district taxing rates! Expect to pay more not less under PTELL. Issue Three: There is confusion if School Backdoor Referendums remain possible under PTELL. A PTELL proponent at the County Board Meeting stated; ‘PTELL will end back door referendums.’ Then backtracked saying; ‘it will essentially end back door referendums.” Then under questioning apparently admitted PTELL won’t stop school districts from using backdoor referendums. (Hear MADCO Special Meeting tapes to verify.) The State of Illinois 2013 Manual for PTELL verifies backdoor referendums are possible. Schools account for 71% of my property tax how about yours?

Given all the false hype surrounding PTELL, as they used to say on the 60s TV show To Tell the Truth ; “will the real PTELL please stand up?”

A BETTER SOLUTION: What seems a better solution to take the burden off of residential property owners? FREEEEEEEEZE PROPERTY TAXES. If binding referendums allowed voters to freeze property taxes across all the county (not just unincorporated areas) this would be a start towards real reform. PTELL allowed taxes to rise everywhere it was instituted. What a bad idea. We need to freeze and then try to lower current property taxes. (See Erik Randolph, Ted Dabrowski, and John Klinger article entitled; Growing Out of Control: Property Taxes Put Increased Burden on Illinois Tax Payers by the Illinois Policy Institute.)

Let’s not act like Lemmings rushing to the sea and rush to place PTELL on the ballot. Instead, let’s carefully use this time to consider better solutions. WHY? Given the pandemic many people are really struggling. People lost jobs, got laid off, or are on unemployment. Retired people or others struggling on limited income don't need higher special services taxes created by PTELL. Rich folk may be lured by promises of taxes being slowed (remember not cut or capped) in 5 to 7 years, but there is no proof this will ever happen. Randolph, Drambowski, and Klinger stated; 'PTELL is ineffective in reducing the property tax burden.' Maybe the rich can ‘take a big special taxes hit’ hoping (praying) taxes will slow later but poorer folks can't.

Respectfully, Phil Chapman

More like this: