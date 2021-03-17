To The Editor:

My name is Trevor Huene, I’m a 2020 graduate of the Lewis and Clark Community College Honors Program. During my time at Lewis and Clark, I attended countless board meetings so I know the importance of having strong yet thoughtful leadership on the board of trustees. Strong yet thoughtful leadership is exactly what candidates Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson bring to the table.

Jack Holmes, a graduate of The University of Illinois, a Navy veteran, and an impressive 50 years of education experience has what it takes to continue the fight in keeping Lewis and Clark the immaculate institution it is. There is no doubt in my mind that Jack Holmes is absolutely the right choice for Lewis and Clark Trustee!

Jeff Ferguson likewise, will bring a level of excellence to the board that the good people of Southern Illinois deserve! Jeff is a graduate of LCCC and a longtime employee at Scott Airforce Base, I ask you to continue to trust him as you do when he goes to work everyday to protect our great nation.

This April when you cast your two votes for Lewis and Clark Trustee, I urge you to side with accountability by siding with Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson.

To learn more visit “Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson for LCCC Board of Trustees” and if you wish to vote early please contact the county clerk's office.

- Trevor Huene

