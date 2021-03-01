As a Trustee for the Village of Godfrey, I feel it is my duty to set the record straight in the matter of the Piasa Hills Sewer Tax abatement vote. In rebuttal to Trustee Allen’s letter published on this matter and his statement that the vote was a matter of “housekeeping” and was passed unanimously by the trustees is only partially factual.

Trustee Stewart first brought the issue of the special tax abatement to the board in December 2020. He did so after verifying that the project loan, for which the special service area tax was instituted, was paid in full, which was a term of the Godfrey municipal wastewater (sewer) plant sales agreement from the November 2019 sale between the Village and Illinois American Water Co.

In December 2020, the 2020 tax levy was brought forth by the administration including another year of this sewer tax, which was unwarranted. This 2020 tax would be showing up on the Piasa Hills resident’s tax bill had Trustee Stewart not initiated action on this levy abatement.

Yes, the Trustees voted unanimously to pass the abatement, but it was no matter of housekeeping. The action taken by Trustee Stewart to abate the unnecessary tax burden on the residents of Piasa Hills and to close the special service area happened due to his insistence and preparation. Trustee Allen wrote that Trustee Stewart took credit for a unanimous vote, but there would have never been a vote had Trustee Stewart not made sure of it.

I feel sure that without Trustee Stewart’s diligence and persistence this tax would remain, especially as it was first erroneously reported to the board that a balance was still due on the Piasa Hills sewer project.

Respectfully,

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Trustee, Village of Godfrey

