Dear Editor:

By now, many active on social media have seen reports of a recent incident involving the spouse of a political leader in Wood River that must be discussed.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire's husband Robert (Bob) Maguire appears to have entered a place of business and attempted to bully an individual who may disagree with he or his wife politically. The business owner's offense? They dared to display a sign supporting the mayor's political opponent.

The surveillance video of the incident, accompanying a very telling police report, is disheartening at best, and downright frightening at worst. While the mayor is not responsible for the behavior of her husband, it is no doubt that he was out "campaigning" on her behalf. This type of political tactic has no place in Wood River or anywhere.

Scott Miner

Wood River

