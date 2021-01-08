EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Republican Party Chairman, Ray Wesley, issued the following statement about Wednesday's actions that took place in Washington, D.C.:

One of the core values of the Republican Party, is a strong belief in law and order. As such, we are disturbed by the actions that took place in Washington, D.C., yesterday. Tens of thousands of protestors descended upon our nation’s capital to express their concern and distrust of our electoral process. Unfortunately, a small minority of them resorted to violence and destruction which does not reflect the views of the Republican party or Trump supporters.

Republican leaders have been quick to condemn the actions of yesterday which took place over just a few hours’ time. Republicans will continue their work on our electoral process to ensure free and fair elections for years to come.

Political leaders should work together to restore faith in our electoral process while agreeing that violence and destruction are never the answer.

