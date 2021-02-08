Letter to the Editor,

We the undersigned candidates for Wood River mayor and city council collectively raise issue to an attempt to have our names removed from the election ballot for the April 6 election. The point of contention was the trivial issue of paperclips versus another method of securing our nominating papers. These efforts to have our names removed from the ballot were blatant attempts to manipulate an election, and subsequently, a waste of taxpayer money and resources.

Attorney Chris Donohoo pointed out during the public election board hearing, that the law does not state a paperclip is invalid. The law states petition papers must be secure at the time these are turned into the city clerk.

Nathan Kincade, who brought forth the objections, testified he never looked at the nominating papers, not before filing his objections and not at any time after filing his objections. Mr. Kincade only filed his objections against us even though three other candidates also filed their nomination papers with paperclips. Mr. Kincade refused to answer who had informed him that our nominating papers were filed with a paperclip. However, Jermey Plank, who testified as a witness for Mr. Kincade, stated that he examined the nomination papers and admitted that he told Mr. Kincade that our papers were filed with a paperclip.

Attorney Donohoo asked Mr. Plank “did you have Mr. Kincade file these objections for you?” Plank responded, “I did not have him file the objections, but I certainly talked to him about what I saw when I viewed the documents.”

The actions by Mr. Kincade, on behalf others, were an attempt to create an unfair advantage for the other candidates. There can be no justification for this in light of our long-standing heritage for fair and equal elections.

Article continues after sponsor message

Only after these objections were levied by Mr. Kincade, counter objections were filed by Robert Maguire after viewing the ballot objections. Maguire testified all the papers filed were in the same condition, meaning they were secure at the time of filing. He stated that all documents deserved to be looked at, to be fair and equitable.

These objections lead one to believe that the true objector(s) attempted to block some candidates while giving an unfair advantage to others. These actions bring a shadow of shame on this election. Furthermore, the individual(s) who initiated these actions have no problem wasting taxpayer money and city resources while using obscure legal loopholes for farcical actions. The citizens of Wood River deserve better. This absurd stunt to try to remove candidates from the ballot was nothing more than a waste of taxpayer money.

Voters, please connect the dots. Only one candidate viewed the election petition packets. Nathan Kincade did not look at the papers, he was only told about them. It stands to reason that the objector was doing the questionable work for someone else.

Michael Anderson-Wood River (618-363-1135)

Cheryl Maguire-Wood River (618-530-0438)

Mark St. Peters-Wood River (618-254-9087)

Scott Tweedy-Wood River (618-407-5462)

More like this: