LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

Cory L. Osborne was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 3rd Circuit Court in Madison County, Illinois, on March 10, 2017. Osborne was convicted of the Murder of Stacie Williams. Our prayers go out to the Williams family, their friends and everyone affected by the crime.

The information contained herein is from Court Certified Documents and testimonies. In addition, there is information from Osborne’s Attorney’s Appellate Brief, and the response to that Brief by the State’s Attorney’s office in the Third Circuit Court in Madison County. Also, critical information contained here is from the Closing Argument of Prosecutor Crystal Uhe, the Death Certificate, and the Autopsy of MS Stacie Williams.

The goal of our Judicial System is to find truth. There were no direct witnesses to the murder and two different times of death used by the Prosecution.

Opportunity alone for Cory L. Osborne to have been the killer of Stacie Williams does not exist.



Means does not exist, the means in this case would have to be that there was proof beyond a Reasonable Doubt that Osborne had a gun in his possession on the day of the crime, and that he shot Williams. Feeling and believing that because Osborne had a gun years ago is not proof that he had possession of a gun that day. A fifth grader is able to understand that. That fact that Osborne and MS. Williams had problems in the past is not proof that Osborne was the killer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motive, the state put forth their problems as Osborne Motive. Taylor testified based on a phone call she overheard from a call of Osborne to MS. Williams was to bring her money he owed her. At least one local newspaper article printed the statement about that motive. In addition the fact that just a couple of day prior to the murder Osborne and Williams spent the night in a hotel in Alton. Photo evidence was presented at the trial of Osborne and Williams checking in and entering a hotel room.



Similar shoe print, not a match. The print left at the scene at 4:40, verified by credible witness, also verified by video statement by witness when she was interviewed by police, two days after the crime.

Defendant in Alton a little after 4 to a little after 5 day of the crime. There was no foundation for the use of that print. The Defendant's Attorney should have been more effective in showing lack of foundation in this area.

Osborne's attorney should have used the death certificate to help substantiate the problem with the timeline.





Respectfully,

Danny Holliday

See story below:

https://www. columbiamissourian.com/ visuals/photos/reverend-danny- holliday-shows-the-crowd-a- death-certificate/image_ 985a937a-aecb-11e7-a5f1- 97493b01f3ca.html

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: