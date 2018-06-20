Recently media outlets reported on the MESD. As one County Board Member who will vote for a MESD Board replacement, I’m concerned at the MESD'S previously futile track record. A change in vision is needed. Why? The Alan Dunstan administration failed us. This became apparent when three (3) trailer parks needed evacuation during the 2015 floods. That same year the MESD failed to gain accreditation from the Corp of Engineers.

MESD manages the American Bottoms and Cahokia – Collinsville watersheds. Despite improvements under Chairman Prenzler, the following problems remain. (1) The ‘outfall’ at the confluence of the two watersheds at Canteen Lakes needs upgrade and repair. (2) Silt clogs Long, Mallard, Horseshoe, and Canteen Lakes. Silting prevents water run - off and impacts recreational -sport activities. (3)The north pump station which pumps water from the two watersheds runs at half capacity. Two pumps of five are inoperable and the third runs at half capacity. (4) Levies need overhaul to increase capacity. (5) The MESD sewage treatment appears inadequate and radical overhaul is imperative. This could include selling this portion of the MESD to experts in water and sewage treatment.

Alan Dunstan’s MESD Board and Administration failed the public. A radical change in direction and leadership in the MESD was and is needed. A new vision for MESD improvement is necessary.

