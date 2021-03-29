We soon will have the privilege to vote in our local elections. I believe that local elections are very important as they directly affect us and our community.

Mayor Mike McCormick’s conscientious performance clearly merits reelection. I have known Mike for nearly 40 years and have also worked closely with him in the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. I have observed his zeal to help make our local communities a better place to live.

His past 12 years as Godfrey’s Mayor exemplify that he is totally dedicated to our community. Mike is conscientious, informed on the issues, willing to become involved and brought new initiatives to our area. Dedicated to serving all residents, it is nearly impossible to enter Godfrey Village Hall without passing his office where he is always present to listen and help. He works relentlessly to help keep Godfrey a desirable place to live.

He is a respected leader who nurtures professional team relationships and has the unique ability to reach local, state and national parties on Godfrey’s behalf. Mayor McCormick has been aggressive in securing new opportunities for Godfrey, including; addressing storm water problems, expanding parks, improving roads and bringing renewable energy into our homes. He is constantly watching out for our small business owners and relentlessly working to reduce taxes, most recently initiating the vote to eliminate the unnecessary Godfrey Township level of government.

A vote for Mayor Mike McCormick will help continue his mission of serving Godfrey with honor and integrity.

- Ed Morrissey

