It was great news when Mike McCormick announced his run for re-election as Mayor of Godfrey. He has brought prosperity to our village, updated infrastructure on a continuing basis, and extended innovative support for our business community during the pandemic.

Thanks to Mayor McCormick’s vision and leadership Godfrey has become even more beautiful with many recreational facilities, programs, and sports opportunities. In short, Godfrey is a beautiful place to live the American dream.

Given the above facts, McCormick’s opponent said he wants to lower our property taxes but Godfrey’s share of property tax is already below 2%. He says residents “should expect more and are entitled to quality roads, needed storm water projects, recreational opportunities for all, and outstanding public safety.” Seems to me we already have all that under Mayor Mike McCormick.

I urge you to join me on April 6th in voting to re-elect Mike McCormick for Mayor of Godfrey.

Sue Goers

