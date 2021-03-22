Letter To The Editor:

Local elections are THE most important elections. Voters have direct access to candidates and the municipality or boards they represent.

Two candidates for the Lewis & Clark Community College Board of Trustees who will do an excellent job for the citizens they represent are Dwight Werts of Godfrey and Larry Trent of Rosewood Heights.

Dwight has served on the Board of Trustees since 2009. He has always had the students’ and communities’ best interest with no partisan politics. In addition to serving the citizens of the Lewis & Clark Community College District, Dwight owns a business in Wood River with locations in seven other states. He is a generous man who has given of his time, talents and treasure to many good causes in the area including the RiverBend Growth Association, Pride, Inc., the Lewis & Clark Foundation and so many other projects and organizations. He is a graduate of Lewis & Clark Community College and only wants what is best for its students.

Larry Trent is a man who has also served his community well. He served as an Illinois State police officer, the Director of Economic Development and the President of the RiverBend Grown Association, the Director of the Illinois State Police and as Intelligence Liaison for Homeland Security. Larry played a major role in bringing Illinois American Water’s customer service call center to the Alton Center Business Park (ACBP), the first of many major employers at ACBP.

Both Dwight and Larry have children and grandchildren in the community and they are simply working for the betterment of our Riverbend through their past efforts and in this elected position.

I urge you to vote for Dwight Werts and Larry Trent to serve you on the Lewis & Clark Community College Board of Trustees.

Thank you for your consideration.

Mike McCormick

