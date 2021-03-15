Dear Editor,

I am writing to endorse Mike McCormick for another term as Mayor of the Village of Godfrey. While Mike has been a family friend for many years, through his past terms as Mayor, I’ve come to know another side of Mike as well. His role as our mayor has brought beautiful park developments, taken initiative to get unsightly properties cleaned up or demolished, and provided honest and consistent leadership to our village. I’ve contacted his office in the past about road conditions, or weeds needing trimmed along a right-of-way, and he has always addressed my concerns.

Our tax rates are affordable and business development opportunities are plentiful. My husband and I were walking through Glazebrook Park this week and commented on how great the new turf field is, and to see several youth soccer teams practicing on it was awesome!

This development alone will bring sports tournaments and visitors to the Godfrey area. With continued leadership from Mike McCormick, we will have every reason to be proud to show off our Village!

Please vote for Mike on April 6th!

Sincerely,

Susan Piazza

Godfrey

