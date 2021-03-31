Dear Editor:

As the April 6th election fast approached, I wanted to provide some insight to the job of the Mayor of Godfrey. I am uniquely qualified to address the issue as I am Mike McCormick’s wife, Linda. There has been much said about roads, parks and taxes and it is not my intent to discuss those items.

Being Mayor of a village such as Godfrey, means you live 24/7 with the community issues. When there is a weather alert Mike is on the phone continually making sure the village maintenance crew is ready to go to address snow, wind or flooding. He is out in the community assessing the needs of the various neighborhoods to make sure proper attention is given to that community area.

It is the Mayor’s job to know the needs of the community. Mike spends countless hours on the telephone, in person and even in restaurants, when we are having dinner, talking to Godfrey residents about their concerns and needs. Mike is never too busy to speak with anyone about their community concerns.

Mike attends dozens of community events throughout the year. He is proud to see the Godfrey community at festivals, fun raisers, and ribbon cuttings for new businesses. He derives much personal satisfaction out of seeing the hundreds of children participating in various events in our parks almost daily. When Mike sees families having fund at our public facilities, he knows he has made a difference serving as Mayor of Godfrey.

Mike and I did talk on his first term that he would only run twice. But, who knew he would be so good? Well, I knew he would do good – he does good at everything. I just did not realize how good. And now he has so much experience and the connections to get things accomplished. Godfrey needs him to be the Mayor!

I’m sure you agree with me that Mike being the Mayor is important to our future. He gets things done and we need his capability. I am happy he is running again. He is the best man to be the Mayor of Godfrey! Please join me in voting for Mike McCormick on April 6.

Sincerely,

Linda McCormick

