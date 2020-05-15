Letter to the Editor: Mayors Response to Open Madison County Resolution
This is a group response from area mayors to the recent Open Madison County Resolution vote.
In regard to the Resolution, which was passed by Madison County in coordination with the County Health Department to Reopen Madison County, we as mayors of the region’s villages and cities will continue to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders.
As mayors, we are diligently looking at all avenues to ensure the safety of our citizens and tend to the economic health of our businesses, along with working with the directives of our state government so that we can continue to receive support for needed services for you our constituents. We do not take lightly the hardship that everyone is experiencing during this COVID-19 pandemic. The health of the residents of our collective towns is our first priority during these unprecedented times.
It is our recommendation that businesses and organizations comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders for the protections of their employees and customers. If any business or organization wishes to deviate from the Governor’s Executive Orders, then they should submit a plan to the Madison County Health Department for opening guidelines, as per the resolution. It is our recommendation that any business should consult their attorney, insurance carrier and the state in reference to licensing or any required accreditation required before taking any action that would conflict with the Governor’s Executive Orders.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association have all issued cautionary statements in regard to legal liability for businesses and licensure for operation, who plan on opening outside the directives of the state plan.
Please know, as mayors, our concern is for each and every one of you and do not hesitate to reach out to us. We are in continual contact with our state legislators fielding questions and your concerns to our governor, as well as getting daily reports from the Illinois Municipal League, Illinois Department of Health and our county health department. We are here for you.
Mayors of—
Alton, Brant Walker
Bethalto, Alan Winslow
Caseyville, G.W. Scott
Collinsville, John Miller
East Alton, Joe Silkwood
Granite City, Ed Haugnauer
Hamel, Larry Bloemker
Hartford, Jim Hickerson
Highland, Joseph Michaelis
Madison, John Hamm
Maryville, Craig Short
Pontoon Beach, Mike Pagano
Roxana, Marty Reynolds
South Roxana, Barb Overton
St. Jacob, Rich Schiefer
Wood River, Cheryl Maguire
Worden, Preston Hall
