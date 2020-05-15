This is a group response from area mayors to the recent Open Madison County Resolution vote.

In regard to the Resolution, which was passed by Madison County in coordination with the County Health Department to Reopen Madison County, we as mayors of the region’s villages and cities will continue to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders.

As mayors, we are diligently looking at all avenues to ensure the safety of our citizens and tend to the economic health of our businesses, along with working with the directives of our state government so that we can continue to receive support for needed services for you our constituents. We do not take lightly the hardship that everyone is experiencing during this COVID-19 pandemic. The health of the residents of our collective towns is our first priority during these unprecedented times.

It is our recommendation that businesses and organizations comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders for the protections of their employees and customers. If any business or organization wishes to deviate from the Governor’s Executive Orders, then they should submit a plan to the Madison County Health Department for opening guidelines, as per the resolution. It is our recommendation that any business should consult their attorney, insurance carrier and the state in reference to licensing or any required accreditation required before taking any action that would conflict with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association have all issued cautionary statements in regard to legal liability for businesses and licensure for operation, who plan on opening outside the directives of the state plan.

Please know, as mayors, our concern is for each and every one of you and do not hesitate to reach out to us. We are in continual contact with our state legislators fielding questions and your concerns to our governor, as well as getting daily reports from the Illinois Municipal League, Illinois Department of Health and our county health department. We are here for you.

Mayors of—

Alton, Brant Walker

Bethalto, Alan Winslow

Caseyville, G.W. Scott

Collinsville, John Miller

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton, Joe Silkwood

Granite City, Ed Haugnauer

Hamel, Larry Bloemker

Hartford, Jim Hickerson

Highland, Joseph Michaelis

Madison, John Hamm

Maryville, Craig Short

Pontoon Beach, Mike Pagano

Roxana, Marty Reynolds

South Roxana, Barb Overton

St. Jacob, Rich Schiefer

Wood River, Cheryl Maguire

Worden, Preston Hall

More like this: