I’d like to offer my sincere thanks to the great residents of the Village of Godfrey for having the confidence in me to overwhelmingly re-elect me as your Mayor.

You have my promise that I will continue to take Godfrey in the same direction and with the same goals that I have always had, which are to keep the community a beautiful and affordable place to live and do business. I am determined to always act in Godfrey’s best interests.

I will persist in my efforts at being a good steward of your tax dollars, spending responsibly and conservatively. While keeping the tax levy low, I will get the most out of each dollar.

I am appreciative and humbled by your support.

Thank you,

Godfrey Mayor

Mike McCormick

