Letter To The Editor:

I would like to express my views on the recent passage of House Bill (HB 3563).

Without question, this bill, should it become law, will destabilize our law enforcement, make our communities less safe, and cause victims and residents to be more vulnerable.

While reform is not usually a bad thing, the rush to push this 600-plus-page legislation through mere hours before voting is enough to suggest that a public review was not desired. Approved by both the House and Senate, this legislation now awaits the Governor's signature.

I stand alongside Riverbend Area Mayors, the Southwestern Illinois Conference of Mayors, the Illinois Municipal League (of which I'm a member of the Board) and Riverbend police chiefs in condemning its passage and I am asking the Governor to veto this bill.

