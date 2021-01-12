Dear Editor:

Newly elected Congresswoman Mary Miller is being attacked by the left-wing smear machine. Her sin? Quoting Hitler’s infamous assertion from Mein Kampf about indoctrinating children. “Whoever has the youth has the future.”

Doing what they do well, leftists have taken her words out of context, distorted them in shameful ways, and misrepresented her. Illinois’ U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky called for her resignation.

Where was their indignation when U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn compared Trump to Hitler in 2019 or when U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence did the same in 2020 (and Trump supporters to Hitler supporters). They were also silent when Joe Biden recently compared U.S. Senator Ted Cruz to Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels?

Evidently, it’s not so much what she said, but rather what she stands for that they hate with a vengeance. She is a faithful Christian woman, a farmer, a mother, and a grandmother whose faith and love for this country caused her to run for the U.S. Congress. She stands for everything they hate.

Illinois Family Institute proudly stands in support of Mary Miller and her bold pro-life, pro-family platform and we encourage your readers to stand with her, encourage her, and to pray for her.

