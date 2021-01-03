The following is an announcement from the Mark Stewart campaign group about his bid for the mayor position in the Village of Godfrey. The position will be voted on in the spring 2021.

GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Trustee Mark Stewart is officially announcing his candidacy for Mayor of the Village of Godfrey.

From very humble beginnings, Mark has always worked hard to achieve more. Over 32 years ago, after losing two previous jobs to plant closings, he began a career at Graybar Electric where he worked his way up to Lead Computer Programmer.

Later that same year, he and his wife Audrey were married. Shortly thereafter, they started a small business, My Antique Store, and they have built it into something special. In 1997, Mark became a Village Trustee and has served the residents of Godfrey with dedication and commitment ever since.

While working full-time, handling Trustee duties and helping with the business, he attended night school and earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership. During this time, he gave back through his work with groups including Alton Exchange Club, Jaycees, Sportsman Club plus as a volunteer auctioneer for Marquette High School, Boys and Girls Club, United Way and Rotary.

As a Godfrey Trustee, Mark has served as chairman of the Finance Committee, chairman of the Stormwater Committee and as a member of the Economic Development and Public Safety Committees. It is there where he has gained valuable experience, has been at the forefront of many important projects and has handled taxpayer dollars in a very conservative manner. He believes in cost efficient government and a government that is transparent and accountable to all its residents.

With respect to Village services, Mark has demanded that the Village spend taxpayer money wisely on high quality, cost-efficient services, but this hasn’t always been the case. Godfrey residents should expect more, and they are entitled to quality roads, needed stormwater projects, recreational opportunities for all and outstanding public safety. With a commitment to make the long overdue road and stormwater projects a priority, he will lead Godfrey forward to a future where infrastructure projects and services are based on the needs of residents, not on privilege and political connections.

With respect to the hiring of a City Administrator, Mark feels the Mayor should handle those responsibilities and he would be more than suited to do so when elected. He believes that there is no need for Godfrey residents to pay for two people to do the Mayor’s job. With his recent retirement from the private sector, Mark now has the time and energy to devote his full-time attention to Mayor. With the experience, vision and passion to do things right, he will be a Mayor for all of Godfrey. Godfrey should expect more from their Mayor and Mark will deliver. For a brighter future in Godfrey, vote and support Mark Stewart for Mayor.

This announcement is written by the Mark Stewart campaign

