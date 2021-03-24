Letter To The Editor: Man Endorses Mike McCormick For Re-Election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LETTER TO THE EDITOR: My name is Mark Darr. I have lived in Godfrey since 1968 and have been in business for many years. I have the pleasure of knowing Mike professionally and personally since he became Mayor and endorse his re-election. Mike has done an excellent job managing the Village of Godfrey. He is a devoted supporter of existing businesses and encourages the development of new business. Under Mike’s leadership our Village has prospered. Our parks, recreation facilities, roads, infrastructure and sports programs have greatly improved during his tenure while keeping taxes in check. I am encouraging all Godfrey voters to get out and vote for Mike McCormick on April 6th. Article continues after sponsor message Sincerely, Mark Darr More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip