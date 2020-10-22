LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

I am excited for the voters of Madison County because they have a thoughtful, smart and dedicated leader in Collin Van Meter who has stepped up to serve his community as a member of the Madison County Board.

I am personally endorsing Collin because I have seen first-hand a leader who is in public service for the right reasons. He is young, bright, energetic and, most of all, he has integrity and a strong character.

Article continues after sponsor message

Today more than ever we need leaders who have the public good as their north star. Collin Van Meter is such a leader. I work with Collin as a fellow trustee on the State University Retirement System (SURS) board, and I have seen how Collin approaches challenges, seeks to build consensus around solutions, and keeps faithful to the idea that public service is about helping those we serve.

I am thrilled that Collin is stepping up to make Madison County better. John Atkinson Chair, Illinois Board of Higher Education and Chair, State University Retirement System of Illinois John is a Managing Partner of Willis Towers Watson, and is the Chair of the Illinois Board of Higher Education and State University Retirement System of Illinois. This endorsement is made personally and does not imply or convey an endorsement by any other person or entity

John Atkinson

More like this: